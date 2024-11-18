Liquidware Unveils ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.8.7 at Microsoft Ignite

Latest Release Delivers Enhanced AVD, IoT, and Citrix CVAD Integration

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, announces the release of ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.8.7, debuting at Microsoft Ignite in booth 309. Launching on Nov. 20, this release delivers groundbreaking innovations that Go Beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX), further enhancing the management and delivery of FlexApps across Microsoft AVD, Windows IoT, and Citrix environments.A standout feature is the integration with Microsoft AVD App attach, allowing direct assignment of FlexApps from Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). This simplifies application management for administrators while enhancing the user experience in cloud-hosted desktops.For the first time, ProfileUnity and FlexApp now fully support Windows IoT OS devices, introducing advanced filtering capabilities designed specifically for IoT environments. This update enables customers to integrate IoT devices into their workspace management strategies seamlessly. Both LG and 10ZiG are early Liquidware Ready Verified Windows IoT partners.In addition, FlexApp introduces seamless Omnissa App Volumes to FlexApp conversion/import capabilities, providing an easy migration path for Omnissa App Volumes customers looking to transition to Liquidware’s industry-leading application delivery technology.Earlier this year, Citrix Web Studio integration was introduced for Citrix DaaS. Now, with v6.8.7, this integration has been expanded to include full support for on-premises Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (CVAD). This enhancement enables joint Citrix and Liquidware customers to manage FlexApps directly within Citrix Web Studio, offering a unified solution for both Citrix DaaS and CVAD.“We’re thrilled to bring new levels of integration and performance to our customers with ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.8.7,” said Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware. “Our ongoing innovations — whether in AVD, IoT, or Citrix environments — ensure that our customers can manage their digital workspaces with even greater flexibility and efficiency. This release is a true reflection of our commitment to go beyond traditional DEX and deliver enhanced, scalable solutions for modern workforces.”Additional Enhancements in ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.8.7:• Cloud Enhancements: Multithreaded technology accelerates cloud-based FlexApp delivery and caching for offline use, the ProfileUnity Management console also features new and expanded cloud browsing and cloud script options.• Enhanced Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Multi-admin notifications and FlexApp package check-in have been added to RBAC controls.• PowerShell-Driven Filters: Administrators can now create custom filters using PowerShell, simplifying filter management.• FlexApp Click-to-Layer File Associations: Seamlessly assigns file types to FlexApps, delivering a better end-user experience.• .Net Core 8 Support: keeps up-to-date with .Net Core 6 approaching end-of-life.• Performance Optimizations: Faster logoffs (up to 50% quicker), improved profile templates, and key bug fixes enhance stability and performance.ProfileUnity and FlexApp v6.8.7 is planned to be generally available for download this week at www.liquidware.com About LiquidwareLiquidware solutions Go Beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX) by providing digital workspace solutions to more comprehensively manage end user computing for enterprises. The company’s solutions cover four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling digital workspaces across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, OmnissaHorizon, AmazonWorkSpaces, and DizzionFrame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn

