Summit Rest Area on I-80 by Laramie to temporarily close for repairs

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on I-80 east of Laramie will be closed on Monday, November 18, for repairs.

The closure will begin Monday morning and is anticipated to last the day.

Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will be closed to the public. Parking will be available during the closure.

