TimeForge Partners with Bundle to Enhance Human-Centered Skills Development

"TimeForge and Bundle share a common goal—helping businesses empower their people."

The new partnership brings TimeForge customers access to Bundle’s 1:1 live skills development focused on interactive human-centered learning.

Our live training sessions, combined with TimeForge’s robust feedback tools, will help retail and restaurant managers address the unique challenges they face.” — Kayla Lebovits, Founder and CEO of Bundle

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , the leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and restaurant industries, is excited to announce a new partnership with Bundle, the premier 1:1 live skills development platform. Bundle specializes in human-centered skills training, offering curated, expert-led content delivered in real time through interactive instruction. This partnership will provide TimeForge customers with access to personalized, skills-focused learning that enhances employee engagement and leadership capabilities.Bundle’s human-centered approach to skills development focuses on critical areas like communication, leadership, emotional intelligence, and teamwork—skills essential for building strong, cohesive teams in today’s fast-paced retail and foodservice environments. Through live, expert-facilitated skill sessions, Bundle helps managers and employees alike to grow their abilities and improve workplace dynamics.This partnership is especially impactful as Bundle complements several key TimeForge features that support employee development:- Surveys and Assessments: Provides structured feedback for comprehensive performance insights, helping to identify areas where Bundle’s personalized training can drive the most improvement.- Hyper-local Recruiting: Supports employee retention by providing ongoing development, which leads to more skilled and satisfied teams. Earned Wage Access : Increases employee satisfaction by giving them financial flexibility while Bundle helps them grow professionally and personally.Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge, underscored the strategic value of the partnership, saying, "At TimeForge, we’re focused on helping businesses efficiently manage their labor while investing in their employees’ growth. Partnering with Bundle allows us to offer customers a new, personalized way to enhance essential skills like leadership and communication. Bundle’s live, expert-led sessions complement our existing tools, providing a more holistic approach to employee development. This is particularly important for incoming Gen Z and Gen A team members, who statistically have a greater need for soft skills coaching.”Echoing this sentiment, Kayla Lebovits, Founder and CEO of Bundle, said, "TimeForge and Bundle share a common goal—helping businesses empower their people. Our live training sessions, combined with TimeForge’s robust feedback tools, will help retail and restaurant managers address the unique challenges they face. Together, we’re offering a complete solution to build more cohesive, resilient teams, and improve workplace dynamics."In addition to Bundle’s live training sessions, TimeForge customers using SurveyConnect can complement this development with structured, 360-degree feedback . By utilizing SurveyConnect’s powerful employee feedback tools, businesses can provide annual or biannual assessments that offer valuable insights into staff performance and skill progression. These surveys will allow teams to identify key areas for improvement and further tailor Bundle’s live training to address individual and organizational needs.Overall, this partnership delivers an opportunity for businesses to empower their workforce with both live, hands-on training and data-driven feedback, creating a comprehensive approach to employee development that improves operational performance and team dynamics.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About BundleBundle is the only 1:1 live skills development solution that specializes in human-centered skills. Bundle designs and delivers curated content facilitated live by experts, focusing on key areas such as communication, leadership, and teamwork. With a mission to foster personal and professional growth, Bundle provides interactive, expert-driven training that empowers employees to excel in today’s fast-paced work environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.