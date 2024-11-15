MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Scooter

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash involving a Metro bus and a scooter in Northeast.

The investigation determined that on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m., a Metro Bus was traveling in a southeast direction in the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. At the same time, an adult male, operating a scooter and not wearing a helmet, was stopped and facing eastbound in the 300 block of N Street, Northeast. As the Metro Bus was passing N Street, the driver of the scooter accelerated, failed to stop at the stop sign, and collided into the side of the moving Metro bus. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Keith North, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24173226

###