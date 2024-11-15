MPD Investigating Benning Road Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide in Northeast.

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, at approximately 6:17 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, confirmed the victim was deceased. The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Dashane Judd of no fixed address

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24176957

###