MPD Arrests Two Suspects in Pattern Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juvenile suspects in four connected Robbery offenses that occurred early Sunday, October 27, 2024.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man found unconscious in the 500 block of T Street, Northwest. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted for treatment of critical injuries.

The investigation determined that the man was robbed by two suspects while walking at the listed location.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Bryan Smith, of Northwest. The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, this case was linked to three additional offenses:

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery : At approximately 5:50 a.m., the two suspects approached the victims in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, assaulted them and attempted to rob them of their possessions. The suspects fled without obtaining any of the victim’s property. CCN: 24166856

: At approximately 5:50 a.m., the two suspects approached the victims in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, assaulted them and attempted to rob them of their possessions. The suspects fled without obtaining any of the victim’s property. CCN: 24166856 Robbery Fear : At approximately 5:55 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim’s property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166854

: At approximately 5:55 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim’s property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166854 Robbery Fear: At approximately 7:22 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island, Avenue, Northeast. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim’s property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166870

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, because of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, were arrested and charged with three counts of Robbery and Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery in connection to the above offenses.

CCN: 24166858

###