European coastal countries working together to address Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’

NETHERLANDS, November 15 - News item | 15-11-2024 | 15:00

From 13 to 15 November, 12 European countries on the coasts of the North Sea and the Baltic Sea met in Helsinki and Tallinn to make agreements about addressing Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’.

The group of experts from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom are seeking to work together more closely in order to better detect and monitor the shadow fleet.

What is the Russian shadow fleet? On account of sanctions against Russia, Russian ships are no longer permitted to dock in European ports, and there is a ban on the export of Russian oil to the European Union. Russia is attempting to circumvent these rules with a ‘shadow fleet’, using ships which do not have clear registrations and flags and which have their transponders switched off. This fleet also poses a danger to the environment and maritime safety and security, especially for the coastal states.

Third meeting

This meeting in Helsinki and Tallinn was the third of its kind, following previous talks in Copenhagen and Oslo. At the meeting the countries stressed the importance of information-sharing and joint actions, such as the coordination of sanctions.

The group of experts focused mainly on the activities of the shadow fleet in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. In these sensitive and busy waters, the risk of environmental damage and maritime accidents is especially great.

Joint statement

In a joint statement the coastal countries stressed the importance of close cooperation and information-sharing. They also agreed to work closely on imposing sanctions and to explore new common measures against the Russian shadow fleet.