Springfree Trampoline Returns to Costco, Expanding Its Footprint in the Retail Market 

Springfree Trampoline returns to Costco, expanding its reach in the premium outdoor recreation market. Now available online, Springfree will also debut in select Costco warehouses just in time for the holidays.

Costco Distribution Marks a Milestone in Springfree’s Growth in Premium Outdoor Recreation

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costco has officially reintroduced trampolines to its members after a long hiatus, and it’s doing so with the world’s safest trampoline brand, Springfree Trampoline. Springfree Trampoline is available online in Canada and is expected to be featured at select warehouses in time for the holidays.

Launching exclusively at Costco as a part of their Treasure Hunt strategy – emphasizing limited-edition high-value products -- are the Springfree Trampoline Medium Round All Black Bundle and the Springfree Trampoline Jumbo Round All Black Bundle, which both include a basketball hoop and ladder.

The Trampolines feature Springfree’s patented design that eliminates the risks posed by traditional trampolines, including no springs, no hard edges, and a flexible safety net to prevent falls – all backed by a 10-year warranty.

Springfree Trampoline’s introduction into Costco underscores the company’s dedication to delivering its award-winning product base to a wider audience.

"Costco’s reintroduction of trampolines to their SKU lineup marks an exciting milestone, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them to provide an exclusive product that upholds their commitment of value, quality and customer satisfaction for their members,” said Amy McIntee, Chief Operating Officer at goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline.

The alignment with Costco, known for its rigorous product standards and commitment to member satisfaction, highlights Springfree’s position as a leader in the trampoline industry.

"Diversifying our retail channels allows us to meet the growing demand of families for safer, more innovative outdoor play solutions,” said McIntee, who also oversees gobaplay – a sister brand of Springfree Trampoline that sells outdoor play products like swing sets and climbing structures.

"By making our products accessible through Costco, more families will have the opportunity to bring home a top-quality trampoline that combines safety, year-round durability, and fun—ensuring countless joyful moments for years to come, with the peace of mind that they’ve chosen a brand they can trust."

For more on Springfree Trampoline, visit www.springfreetrampoline.ca.

About Springfree Trampoline™

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across Canada. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.ca or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

Legal Disclaimer:

