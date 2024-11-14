128th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, November 14 - By amending how the price of electricity is regulated for households, the Government will alleviate the increase that would have occurred as a result of the new method of calculating network charges. Based on the decree, the electricity price from November 2024 up to and including February 2025 was set at EUR 77/MWh on the total consumption amount (compared to the previous 90%).

As a result of lower energy costs, the effect of increased network charges for the high season will therefore not be reflected in the November bill for household consumers. For an average household consumer, the total bill will amount to EUR 69.5. Without the measure, the total electricity bill would have been 34% higher than in the previous month.

All companies supplying electricity under the Decree determining the price of electricity will be entitled to compensation. The Energy Act provides for the possibility of compensating suppliers selling electricity at regulated prices. If the Government sets a maximum price for electricity, it can determine an appropriate financial compensation or other measures with the effect of affording adequate compensation for damages to the energy suppliers that would be significantly harmed by this measure. In principle, all consumers pay a contribution for ensuring support for the production of electricity from high-efficiency cogeneration and renewable energy sources.

To cut high electricity prices, the Government suspended contribution payments for household consumers in June 2022. As the measure’s period of validity would have expired at the end of this year, the Government adopted a decree to extend the suspension on contribution payments for household consumers until the end of February 2025.

The proposed new amendments to the Police Tasks and Powers Act ensure the police’s more efficient handling of tasks arising from its fundamental legal duties, facilitate the work of the courts and provide greater protection for the victims of violence. The solutions include the possibility of providing interpretation via electronic media, subject to secure data transmission, if direct interpretation cannot be provided in time and if this is strictly necessary for the performance of a police task; the ground for imposing a restraining order prohibiting from approaching a particular person, place or area is extended to a serious threat to the victim's health. The principle of minimum data is pursued when the order is served by affixing it to the notice board of the police station or district court; the regulation of specific check is abandoned and only discreet check is retained, since specific check is already covered in substance by the provisions of other legislation. Actions to combat violence at sporting events will also be stepped up. The prohibition on participation in sporting events is extended to between two and ten years. This prohibition also covers approaching a sports facility. The new amendments increase the fine for violating the measure prohibiting participation in sporting events from EUR 2,000 to 5,000. Due to cases in practice where people from organised fan groups often commit offences under the Explosives and Pyrotechnic Articles Act in the vicinity of sports facilities, being caught committing an offence is extended to offences under this Act.