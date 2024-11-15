Super Radiator Coils to Expand Operations in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Super Radiator Coils, a family-owned engineering and manufacturing company, will invest $22 million to expand its operations in Chesterfield County. The company will add approximately 80,000 square feet to its existing facility and upgrade machinery, creating 160 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Minnesota and Arizona for the project.

“This expansion builds on a 44-year history of Super Radiator Coils in the Commonwealth and strengthens Virginia's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia's job growth in the manufacturing sector and business climate continue to thrive, thanks to announcements like this, and my administration is proud to support Super Radiator Coils' continued growth and success.”

“This investment in Chesterfield County truly underscores Virginia's advantages for manufacturers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “By expanding their footprint in the Commonwealth, Super Radiator Coils is highlighting the skilled workforce and strategic location that Central Virginia offers. We look forward to their continued contributions to Virginia's thriving advanced manufacturing industry.”

“I’m hugely proud of the growth of our Chesterfield facility over the last 40+ years,” said Super Radiator Coils President and CEO Rob Holt. “And this latest expansion will allow us to continue our mission of unleashing the power of thermodynamics to improve our world. We take our role as a growing central Virginia employer seriously and can’t wait to see the impact of this latest growth on our ability to better support our customers, our community, and the men and women of our growing workforce.”

“I am excited to see Super Radiator Coils’ continued investment in Chesterfield County, which will create valuable jobs and further enhance the region’s reputation in advanced manufacturing,” said Senator Glen Sturtevant. “This expansion is a testament to the strength of our local workforce and the commitment of companies like Super Radiator Coils to Virginia’s economic future.”

“I want to congratulate Super Radiator Coils on their expansion in Chesterfield County,” said Delegate Michael Jones. “This investment is a great boost for our local economy and demonstrates the strength of our workforce. We are committed to supporting initiatives that create jobs and foster business growth in our region. Our challenge is to ensure that we are preparing the next generation to meet our workforce demands.”

“Since 1987, the Holt family has grown and developed a world-class company here in Chesterfield, and we are excited to partner with them on their largest expansion to date,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Holland. “Super Radiator Coils has been recognized as a top regional employer for many years, and their continued success and growth have been built with a talented workforce. Their commitment to excellence is evident in the innovative solutions they provide to companies worldwide, and we congratulate them on this exciting expansion.”

Super Radiator Coils manufactures heat exchangers and specialty coils for industries such as power generation, commercial and industrial HVAC, data center cooling, and the military, among others. Headquartered in Minnesota, SRC also has operations in Phoenix and Chesterfield County. The Chesterfield facility, which employs roughly 400 individuals of varying disciplines and experience levels, has been named a Richmond Times-Dispatch Top Workplace each of the last six years. This is the facility’s fourth expansion during its 44 years in Chesterfield, the most recent of which occurred in 2022.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $610,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.

Support for Super Radiator Coils' job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Super Radiator Coils will expand its operations at 451 Southlake Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23236.