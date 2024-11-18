First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies for New Berks County Financial Centers

First Commonwealth Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is excited to announce ribbon-cutting ceremonies for its two newest Financial Centers in Berks County, marking a significant milestone following the merger with Bellco Federal Credit Union earlier this year. In partnership with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance , the community is invited to celebrate these occasions.The first ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Sinking Spring Financial Center, located at 2 Cloister Ct, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, at 3:00 PM.The second ceremony will follow on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Wyomissing Financial Center, located at 609 Spring St, Wyomissing, PA 19610, at 3:00 PM.Tom Gosling, Market President at First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, remarked, "With the Bellco merger now firmly cemented, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is excited to strengthen our commitment to the Berks County community. Our focus on serving our members and ensuring they receive the best possible service has never been stronger."These ribbon-cutting events offer an opportunity for community members to explore the new Financial Centers, meet the dedicated team, and discover the range of services available. Everyone is welcome to join in the celebration and see how First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is dedicated to enriching the lives of those in Berks County.About First Commonwealth Federal Credit UnionFirst Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 270+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.