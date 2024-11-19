Kable Academy Gives Back: Empowering the Boys and Girls Club with Essential AI Skills

Kable Academy launched its “Kable Academy Gives Back” initiative, designed to equip organizations with valuable knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI).

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kable Academy , a leading provider of cutting-edge tech education, launched its “Kable Academy Gives Back” initiative, designed to help nonprofit teams harness the power of AI efficiently and effectively within their daily roles. This initiative, which commenced in Fall 2024, has already helped The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati employees gain valuable knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI).Through this program, Kable Academy offered its Introduction to AI course at no cost to Boys and Girls Club employees. Recognizing AI's growing importance in business and personal contexts, this course bridged the knowledge gap, enabling participants to leverage AI technology responsibly and effectively.“We had seen firsthand the value of AI for both business and personal use,” said Chris Ellison, President of Kable Academy. “The challenge for most of us is understanding how to use it correctly and efficiently. Our Introduction to AI allows anyone to gain a deeper understanding of this technology.”The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati was thrilled with the program's impact. CEO Bill Bresser stated, “Boys and Girls Clubs was looking for ways to utilize AI technology with our team. Kable Academy’s Introduction to AI course was exactly what we needed. It gave us a broad understanding of how to incorporate AI technology into our business and the programs we offer to our kids. We are grateful for Kable Academy providing us with this opportunity.”The Kable Academy Gives Back initiative emphasizes the Academy’s commitment to the community, recognizing technology education's role in creating empowered and future-ready teams. Organizations interested in learning more about this program can visit Kable Academy’s website https://kableacademy.com/ for additional information.About Kable AcademyKable Academy is a renowned Coding with AI and Cybersecurity training academy. It provides an industry-leading curriculum and hands-on tech skills training. Through an immersive 12-week or 24-week model led by seasoned industry professionals, Kable Academy prepares students for high-demand tech careers.

