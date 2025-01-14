Kable Academy Introduces Access to $2.5 Million in Scholarship and Grant Funding for 2025

Expanding Opportunities for Careers in Technology

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kable Academy , a leading provider of Coding with AI and Cybersecurity training, is pleased to announce access to $2.5 million in scholarship and grant funding for 2025. This initiative is designed to make tech education more accessible, offering students an opportunity to gain the skills needed for careers in the technology sector. Applications are now open, and the first classes of 2025 commence on January 21, 2025. Those interested are encouraged to apply promptly, as spots are limited.Supporting Aspiring Professionals:Kable Academy’s scholarship and grant funding aims to reduce financial barriers for individuals pursuing careers in technology. “We are committed to providing opportunities for those seeking to transition into tech fields,” said Josh Guttman, Co-Founder of Kable Academy. “This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting students as they embark on their professional journeys.”The program’s impact is reflected in the experiences of past students. A former Cybersecurity graduate, Benson shared: “This school can change your life in three months. From working in retail to now working in IT, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative the experience can be. The financial aid support was a significant help in making this possible.”Additionally, to encourage early enrollment, Kable Academy is offering the Act Fast Scholarship—up to a $1,500 award for individuals who complete the admission process within the first 15 days. To qualify, students must complete all steps of the application process within the 15-day window.The Act Fast Scholarship is unlimited in the number of individuals who can receive the funding, ensuring that as many eligible students as possible can take advantage of this opportunity to save on tuition.Why Kable Academy?Kable Academy is recognized for its immersive 12-week and 24-week programs in Coding with AI and Cybersecurity. The programs, led by experienced industry professionals, focus on practical skills and career readiness, preparing students for roles in high-demand tech fields.Students have consistently praised the academy for its supportive environment:Sierra, a Coding with AI graduate who received full tuition, stated: “Kable Academy provides the resources you need to succeed and the confidence to pursue a new career path. I’m grateful for the opportunities they offered.”Matt, another graduate who used grants to help fund his education, noted, “Choosing Kable Academy was the right decision. The staff’s guidance and support made continuing my education achievable, and they truly care about their students’ success.”Application Information:The $2.5 million in scholarships and grants for 2025 will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify. Individuals interested in starting a new career in technology are encouraged to apply online at https://kableacademy.com/apply-now/ About Kable AcademyKable Academy is a renowned Coding with AI and Cybersecurity training academy. It provides an industry-leading curriculum and hands-on tech skills training. Through an immersive 12-week or 24-week live learning model led by seasoned industry professionals, Kable Academy prepares students for high-demand tech careers.

