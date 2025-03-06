Kable Academy's Career Services Propel Graduates into High-Demand Tech Roles

Kable Academy is raising the bar for tech education by combining technical training with comprehensive career-readiness support to fill high-demand tech jobs.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging the Tech Skills Gap with Career-Ready GraduatesWith over 150,000 unfilled positions currently in software development, cybersecurity, and networking in the United States, Kable Academy is leading the charge in bridging the skills gap by equipping students with the technical expertise and career preparation needed to meet the growing demand in the tech industry.With a proven track record of successfully placing its graduates into tech careers, Kable Academy is raising the bar for tech education by combining hands-on technical training with comprehensive career-readiness support , ensuring students gain both the skills and confidence to thrive in the job market.Accelerated Training for In-Demand Careers: Kable Academy’s accelerated training programs prepare students for high-growth careers in cybersecurity, software development, and IT support. Unlike traditional four-year degree programs, Kable Academy provides an efficient and economical alternative, allowing students to develop job-ready technical skills in a matter of months. Graduates often transition from enrollment to employment in a remarkably short timeframe—a testament to the academy’s holistic approach to student success.“Now more than ever, you don’t need a four-year degree to launch a professional career,” said Chris Ellison, President of Kable Academy. “Providing education is only part of the equation—helping students navigate the hiring process and develop job readiness skills is just as critical. At Kable Academy, we dedicate significant time to career coaching, interview preparation, and resume building to ensure our graduates stand out in the job market.”Comprehensive Career Services for Student Success:While structured job preparation is often missing from traditional education, Kable Academy takes a different approach—equipping students with a dedicated career services team committed to their success. Through one-on-one coaching, hands-on resume and LinkedIn development, mock interviews, and employer networking opportunities, graduates gain the skills and connections needed to confidently enter the tech workforce.Student Success StoriesBrice, July 2024 Graduate:“All of my skills helped me land this job simply because I could speak the language of IT. The fundamentals I learned on day one gave me the confidence to discuss computers in-depth, and that made a huge difference.”Alex, October 2024 Graduate:“Career Services was incredibly supportive throughout my journey. Every time I had an interview, Matthew was available, providing feedback, refining my resume, and connecting me with opportunities. If you're considering this course—take it. Kable Academy helped me land a job, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”Meeting Industry Demand with Skilled Graduates:With thousands of unfilled tech positions nationwide, Kable Academy’s mission is more relevant than ever. By making tech education both accessible and career-focused, the academy empowers individuals to build sustainable careers while helping companies fill their most urgent talent needs.Visit https://kableacademy.com to learn more about Kable Academy’s programs and career support services.About Kable Academy:Kable Academy is a renowned Coding with AI and Cybersecurity training academy. It provides an industry-leading curriculum and hands-on tech skills training. Through an immersive 12-week or 24-week live learning model led by seasoned industry professionals, Kable Academy prepares students for high-demand tech careers.

