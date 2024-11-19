City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Presence in Canada with Fourth Location

City Wide Facility Solutions continues its growth trajectory with the announcement of its Toronto West location, its fourth location in Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth trajectory with the announcement of its Toronto West location, its fourth location in Canada.Local building owners and property management companies throughout Toronto and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur John Steele, a seasoned professional with deep roots in the Toronto business community and 25 years’ experience in sales and business leadership, has opened City Wide Facility Solutions - Toronto at 203a-16 Four Seasons Place, Toronto ON M9B 6E5."I was drawn to City Wide because of its traditional, family-oriented culture, proven business model, and the opportunity it provides to make a positive impact on the community," said Steele. "With my experience in helping businesses succeed through strategic partnerships, I’m excited to bring City Wide’s comprehensive facility solutions to Toronto and help commercial property managers/owners save time by relying on us as a single point of contact for their building maintenance needs."City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Toronto West and the services it manages, please visit TorontoWest.GoCityWide.ca or call (416) 855-3061.About City Wide Facility SolutionsFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

