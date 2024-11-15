Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Congratulates Hispanic U.S. Senators and Senators-elect Serving the 119th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates the Hispanic U.S. Senators and Senators-elect serving in the 119th Congress: Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Senators-elect Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH).Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement:“I extend my heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to this historic group of individuals. The USHBC stands ready to work with these seven legislators, and we are delighted to see a continued increase in Hispanic representation in our nation’s highest offices. Additionally, Senator Marco Rubio is poised to become the highest serving Hispanic-American government official in the history of our nation, just fourth in line to the Presidency and the highest ranking official in the Presidential Cabinet. Hispanic entrepreneurs and workers are the backbone of the American economy. And we recognize the importance of having people who understand our journey and have achieved the American Dream representing us.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC ​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.