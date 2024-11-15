Low Tide Brewing expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Low Tide Brewing, a craft beer manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $22.2 million investment will create 33 new jobs.

Founded on Johns Island in 2016, Low Tide Brewing produces award-winning craft beers from quality ingredients. The company's brewery and taproom also offer a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences for the community.

Low Tide Brewing will expand into a 26,800-square-foot facility, located at 0 Beer Garden Way on Johns Island, which will include a state-of-the-art brewing system and event space. The new facility will expand the company’s manufacturing operations to meet demand for its wholesale products and increase capacity for visitors.

Operations are expected to be online in mid-2026. Hiring will begin two months before opening. Individuals interested in joining the Low Tide Brewing team should email careers@lowtidebrewing.com.

QUOTES

“Low Tide Brewing is thrilled to expand our brewing operations in Charleston County. Demand for our products has grown steadily as we continue to strengthen our reputation in the community. We are excited to expand our capabilities so we can support our community even more while producing plenty of tasty brews.” -Low Tide Brewing Founder Mike Fielding

“Low Tide Brewing is making a strong impact on Charleston County’s economy with this $22.2 million investment that will create 33 new jobs. This expansion reflects our state’s thriving business environment, and we’re proud to see a South Carolina-founded company continue to find success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Low Tide Brewing showcases that South Carolina and Charleston County have the resources businesses need to thrive. We congratulate this South Carolina-based company on its success in the Lowcountry and look forward to watching Low Tide Brewing continue to grow for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The expansion of a homegrown South Carolina agribusiness is a cause for celebration. I thank Low Tide Brewing for their commitment to our state, its workers and to making a great product.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Charleston County is thrilled to see Low Tide Brewing expanding its operations. This homegrown success story perfectly exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives our local economy. Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our vision. Creating 33 new jobs and expanding their unique visitor experiences will be a bonus for Johns Island and the entire county.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS