Nestlé USA expands Cherokee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nestlé USA, a leading food and beverage company, today announced it is expanding its Cherokee County operations. The company will invest $150 million in its Gaffney production facility.

Nestlé USA operates 112 offices and facilities in 28 states and opened its Gaffney facility in 1980. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Stouffer’s, Nestlé Toll House, Coffee-mate and more.

Nestlé USA’s investment in its production facility, located at 2132 Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, will include a new line for the production of single-serve frozen meals as well as enhanced automation and digital technology.

“This investment further solidifies our dedication to the Gaffney community, where Nestlé has been an integral part for nearly 45 years. It also reflects our continued commitment to enhance our U.S. manufacturing footprint and in-house capabilities. These enhancements will enable us to meet the consumer demand for the beloved brands in our frozen meals portfolio.” -Nestlé USA Gaffney Factory Manager Nicole Caldwell

"South Carolina's strong economy and talented workforce make our state an ideal place for major companies like Nestlé USA to expand. We congratulate Nestlé USA on this $150 million investment in its Cherokee County facility, which not only reflects the company's confidence in South Carolina but will also help strengthen our communities." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to be a long-time partner of Nestlé USA and celebrate the company’s decades-long legacy in one of our state’s rural communities. This $150 million investment is a major victory for Cherokee County, and we look forward to Nestlé USA’s continued success in the community for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Nestlé USA has had a positive impact on Cherokee County for over four decades. This $150 million expansion is yet another example. On behalf of Cherokee County and the state of South Carolina, thank you Nestlé USA for this investment.” -Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Harvey S. Peeler Jr.

“When we talk about the importance of agribusiness to South Carolina’s economy, we’re talking about companies like Nestlé USA. This food and beverage manufacturer has demonstrated its commitment to South Carolina over many decades, providing jobs and serving the public. This expansion is great news for the state.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“We’re thrilled that Nestlé USA has chosen Cherokee County for their $150 million expansion. This decision highlights our business-friendly environment and our exceptional workforce. Nestlé USA’s continued investment is a testament to our strong community and economic potential.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

