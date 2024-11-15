“I waited six years to get to where I want to be”

A stock photo has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

After experiencing severe depression, Hugh was hospitalised several times, lost his flat and had to stay in a care home. Now living in Rethink Mental Illness’ supported housing, Hugh is the happiest and healthiest he has ever been.

Before Station Grove

I’ve had three major depressive episodes in my life. The first was in 2008 when I broke my hand really badly and had to have a four hour long operation. Funnily enough, I didn’t know it was depression - I thought they’d given something to me in hospital because I couldn’t make my mind work properly when I came home. I was living with my mum at that point.

Eventually a GP diagnosed me with depression. Once I got the right medication, it cleared up. But then my mum died in 2012 and the depression came back again. I realised what it was this time, the same symptoms. I had to go into hospital for seven months because there was no one at home to assist me whilst I was recovering. Both of these episodes took 12 months to recover from.

Everyone said that after going through my mum’s death, nothing would ever touch me again. But during lockdown in 2020, I had to change address on a very short notice. I was actually living in a bed and breakfast for 7 years since leaving hospital. They sold the place very quickly. A friend knew of accommodation at the top floor of a pub, so I moved in. When I woke up there the following morning, it felt like I was unreal.

A sudden shock or trauma seems to bring it on. One moment you’re functioning normally and within 24 hours, you start getting suicidal thoughts. It being lockdown, I rang a helpline who prescribed medication I was on 7 years ago. Because I became so unwell so quickly, I couldn’t get out to get it. So, the 18 months I was there, I was just going down and down. I was constantly suicidal. I wasn’t eating properly.

