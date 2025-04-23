Rethink Mental Illness says goodbye to a dear friend

We are sad to say that Rethink Mental Illness has lost a dear friend and former trustee, Eve Thompson.

Eve, who passed away last week aged 95, also previously held the position of chair of the board when we were known as the National Schizophrenia Fellowship, and led an expansion of the charity in the Midlands.

We were touched to hear that Eve’s family has asked for donations from loved ones to be sent to Rethink, which shows the lasting impact mental illness can have on people.

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, made a touching tribute to Eve.

“I was so sorry to hear about the loss of Eve Thompson,” Mark said. “Eve made a wonderful contribution to the National Schizophrenia Fellowship and I had the pleasure of working with Eve towards the end of her time as a Trustee and Chair, when I was a middle manager with the charity.

“Eve was a well respected carer and leader of the charity with many years of service locally, regionally and nationally, who was known for her compassion for users and carers and her determination to ensure families got the support they needed from government agencies. And she did all of this whilst having her own family to care for.

“Eve was very kind to me when my role started to take on a more national focus, having previously been based in the Northern Region. She shared her knowledge, experience and advise with me with such generosity.

“On behalf of all of Rethink Mental Illness, I pass on my condolences to Eve’s family and friends.”