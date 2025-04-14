“Finding what works for you” – Jen’s story

Jen shares her experience dealing with suicidal thoughts, drawing attention to stigma and finding the right support.

I’m 39 years old and have struggled with my mental health for as long as I can remember. I’ve experienced multiple bouts of suicidal ideation and self-harmed as a late teen, with occasional relapses into my mid-twenties. While I’ve never made a suicide attempt, there were times when I made plans.

I’ve always been high-functioning despite my mental health struggles. I kept going, pushing through. But over the past few years—especially in the last 12 to 18 months—I hit rock bottom. Years of battling with no real support, repeated dismissals from NHS mental health services, and the weight of stigma took their toll.

Suicidal thoughts don’t stem from wanting to hurt others or seeking attention. For me, they come from a place of deep emotional agony, a feeling of being utterly worthless, hopeless and exhausted from carrying my struggles alone. It’s not a desire to die—it’s an overwhelming belief that I will never be enough, that I wasn’t built for this world, and that I have no place in it.