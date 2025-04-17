Our response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the legal definition of a woman

The Supreme Court in the UK has ruled that the legal definition of a woman should be based on biological sex.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“It's vital that we do everything possible to promote safety, dignity and respect across society. As a mental health charity, we acknowledge the Supreme Court ruling will be felt heavily by many in the transgender community, which is often not included in debate about them. Too often, transgender people feel unsafe and experience stigma, discrimination and violence in their day-to-day lives, which has a significant impact on their mental health. We encourage decision-makers across government and public services to take the needs of transgender people into account and consult them when creating policies and legislation.”