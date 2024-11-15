OSCE organizes study visit to Italy for anti-corruption practitioners from Moldova

From 12 to 14 November, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) organized a study visit to Italy’s Guardia di Finanza (GdF) and the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority for 21 Moldovan law enforcement and criminal justice practitioners.

This study visit is a continuation of the training course organized on 4 and 5 July in Chisinau, and aims to enhance the investigative capabilities of practitioners and provide an opportunity to learn from Italy’s good practices in this area.

The activity encompassed visits to the General Command of the GdF, as well as its specialized units such as the Central Investigation Service on Organized Crime (SCICO) and the Special Anti-Corruption Directorate, where participants had the opportunity to learn about GdF’s tools, software and practices in corruption investigations. During the visit to the National Anti-Corruption Authority, participants learned about the institution’s competencies, Italy’s Anti-Corruption Plan and the public procurement monitoring system. Throughout the study visit, a strong focus was placed on inter-agency and international co-operation.

“Italy is an ideal setting for learning good practices and effective methods in investigating corruption due to its extensive experience in this area,” said one of the study visit participants from the Moldovan National Anti-Corruption Centre. “One of the main benefits of the visit is that participants had the chance to directly interact with Italian authorities and learn from them,” she added.

The study visit was implemented in partnership with the Guardia di Finanza Liaison Officer in Vienna, within the framework of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Supporting anti-corruption efforts of the Government of Moldova”, funded by France, Germany, Italy and Romania.