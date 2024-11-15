What does it take to be a substitute teacher?

Substitute teachers play a vital role in Iowa schools, jumping into different roles within PK-12 classrooms to provide continued instruction and student support when a regular contracted teacher is away. For Substitute Educators Day, let’s celebrate their work and review what it takes to be a substitute teacher in Iowa.

Currently, individuals have two pathways toward becoming a substitute teacher in Iowa: substitute license and substitute authorization. For a substitute license, individuals who have held or are eligible to hold a full teaching license in Iowa can apply for a substitute license, which allows the teacher to substitute in any PK-12 subject or grade level, including long-term subbing.

License types approved for full substitute teaching include:

● Initial, standard, master educator, permanent professional or exchange licenses

● Professional administrator license

● Professional service license

● Full career and technical authorization

● Substitute license

● Full Native Language Teacher Authorization

Individuals who are interested in substitute teaching but do not have a teaching background can apply for a substitute authorization, which allows the teacher to substitute in any PK-12 subject or grade level but does not allow for long-term subbing. To be eligible for a substitute authorization, an individual must have completed at least 60 semester hours and the substitute authorization course offered through Iowa’s Area Education Agencies and some colleges.

Certified paraeducators who do not have 60 semester hours but have completed the AEA substitute authorization course can also apply for a limited substitute authorization. This allows the paraeducator to substitute within their current assigned classroom.

“Substitute licenses and substitute authorizations offer valuable opportunities for individuals to contribute to Iowa schools,” said Mike Cavin, executive director and bureau chief of the Iowa Department of Education’s Board of Educational Examiners. “Both licenses and authorizations in Iowa provide five-year terms, which helps grow the pool of high-quality substitute teachers across the state.”

For more information on how to become a substitute teacher, visit the Department website or contact Alivia Bullis at Alivia.bullis@iowa.gov.