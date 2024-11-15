Pål Jonson to take part in EU Foreign Affairs Council defence ministers configuration

On 19 November, the defence segment of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will convene. The meeting will focus on continued EU support to Ukraine and strengthening EU defence readiness and preparedness. Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will represent Sweden at the meeting.

The Foreign Affairs Council defence ministers configuration will begin with discussions on EU Rapid Deployment Capacity and the ongoing strategic review of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), which is a framework for enhancing defence cooperation between EU Member States.

Continued EU support to Ukraine is also a key item on the meeting’s agenda, and the defence ministers will address matters such as the European Peace Facility (EPF) and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

This will be followed by a discussion on EU defence readiness and preparedness. The defence ministers are also expected to consider efforts to strengthen the European defence industry and technology base. Additional topics will include the Draghi report, the Niinistö report and a white paper on the future of European defence.