Rums of Puerto Rico Hosts "Music and Senses," Fusing Culture, and Economic Incentives During Latin GRAMMY® Week

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rums of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), celebrated an extraordinary week of events during Latin GRAMMYWeek, showcasing the island as a global destination for creativity, culture, and business opportunities.The highlight of the week was “Music and Senses,” held on Saturday, November 9 at Salty Flame on Brickell Avenue, where music industry leaders and celebrities gathered to explore Puerto Rico’s innovative business incentives and discover new possibilities for creative and economic growth on the island.The event, hosted by Latin GRAMMYand GRAMMYaward-winning singer Gilberto Santa Rosa, Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel Cidre, and the Director of the Puerto Rico Incentives Office, Carlos Fontán, highlighted the island’s economic development programs, including the Puerto Rico Incentives Code (Act 60-2019) and the Resident Investor Individual Program.These initiatives offer tax incentives for music, film, and television production, making Puerto Rico an increasingly attractive hub for the entertainment industry.“Puerto Rico is a strategic destination for creation and production in the music and entertainment industries,” said Manuel Cidre, Secretary of DDEC. “Through Act 60, we are attracting international projects, strengthening our economy, and creating opportunities for both local and global talent.”Carlos Fontán, Director of the Puerto Rico Incentives Office, reinforced this message: “We are building an appealing ecosystem for music, film, and entertainment projects in Puerto Rico, positioning the island as a top choice for artists, content creators, and record labels to maximize their potential.”Gilberto Santa Rosa emphasized the impact of this initiative: “Puerto Rico is rich in talent and opportunity. With these incentives, we can develop projects locally while reaching a global audience. It’s an honor to support this initiative and contribute to the growth of our entertainment industry.”During the event, Rums of Puerto Rico unveiled the official cocktail for the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, titled “Best of the Show,” a signature drink symbolizing the island’s vibrant culture and world-class craftsmanship.A Week to RememberRums of Puerto Rico also hosted and participated in several key events leading up to the Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, November 14 at the Kaseya Center:Monday, November 11: Participated in the Nominees Reception Gala, offering attendees the signature cocktails “Best of the Show” and “Best Solo Old Fashion.”Tuesday, November 12: Featured at the Best New Artist Showcase, delighting attendees with cocktails like the “Urbano Rum Mule.”Wednesday, November 13: Served the finest Puerto Rican cocktails during the Person of the Year Gala, setting the tone for the week’s culmination.Puerto Rico: A Hub for Creativity and GrowthThe week demonstrated Puerto Rico’s dual appeal as a hub for world-class entertainment production and business innovation. The DDEC’s partnership with the Latin Recording Academyaims to strengthen the island’s position as a key player in the global creative economy, inviting industry leaders to consider Puerto Rico not only for its natural beauty but also for its unparalleled economic incentives.About Act 60, Puerto Rico Incentives Code.Act No. 60-2019, also known as the Puerto Rico Incentives Code, includes a series of tax benefits designed to stimulate the island’s economic development in key sectors, such as music, entertainment, film, audiovisual production, and more.These programs offer tax exemptions for content production as well as special incentives for individuals who establish residence in Puerto Rico through the Resident Investor Individual program. For more information on Puerto Rico's incentive programs, visit: www.desarrollo.pr.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.