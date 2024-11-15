North West rolls out accelerated service delivery programme Thuntsha Lerole in Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, 15 Nov

The North West Provincial Government will in its concerted effort to accelerate the delivery of services to its residents, continue to rollout Accelerated Service Delivery Programme Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded across the four districts of the province. This Friday, 15 November 2024, Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi who will be joined by Members of Executive Council and District and Local municipalities leadership, will lead the provincial programme at Maquassi Hills Local Municipality in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality.

Through this programme, key service delivery areas such as water and sanitation, roads maintenance, infrastructure projects, waste management, compliance monitoring and inspection, and health and social services, are prioritised.

Amongst the activities which will be conducted on the day will be a site inspection of a water augmentation project which was commissioned to improve water supply in the Wolmaranstad area, and an oversight visit to a rehabilitation and reseal project of a 37km road from Wolmaranstad to Wesselsbron.

Furthermore, four completed RDP houses and 10 title deeds will be handed over to beneficiaries in Lebaleng and Tswelelang respectively, while two local Non-Profit Organisations providing care and protection services to the needy community, will be presented with dummy cheques worth R3 million, combined.

The food security programme will include planting of vegetable seedlings at the North West School for the Deaf at Leeudoringstad, handing over of bulls to female farmers at Louwpan Farm and Oersonskraal, distribution of fruit trees and vegetable packages to identified households and handing over of garden equipment to the existing four community gardens in Tswelelang.

To ensure alignment with the provincial Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Programme, Ngaka Modiri Molema District will roll out its programme in Ga-Motlatla village in Ditsobotla Local Municipality, while in Bojanala Platinum District it will be at Ramaphosa Sports Ground in Moretele Local Municipality. The Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District programme will be at Geluksoord in Christiana, Lekwa Teemane Local Municipality.

This week’s Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Programme will also be used to mobilise and assist communities to recode their electricity meters to Key Revision Number 2 (KRN 2), this as the deadline of 24 November is looming.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Maquassi Hills Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date : Friday, 15 November 2024

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Tswelelang Ward 5, Ext 15 - Sports Ground

Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Municipality Executive Mayors

Time : 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session

