President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses NAFCOC 60th Anniversary, 4 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (NAFCOC) 60th Anniversary on Friday, 04 April 2025, at the Durban International Conference Centre (ICC).

This historic event will reflect on six decades of dedicated work toward the economic empowerment of African businesses and ongoing economic transformation.

It will also celebrate the achievements and legacy of the NAFCOC founding members who dedicated their lives to the liberation and economic emancipation of South Africa’s marginalised communities.

The President’s address will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 04 April 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Durban International Conference Centre, Exhibition Hall 1, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation to cover the proceedings on the link below:

RSVP please register: https://nafcoc-60th-celebration.com/specialbooking

For media accreditation enquiries: Mr Mbangwa Xaba, NAFCOC Media Manager- 081 7423 613 or Ms Patience Mtshali, Presidency Media Liaison Officer-083 376 9468

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

