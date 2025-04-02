Science, Technology and Innovation hosts International Conference on Southern Hemisphere Meteorology and Oceanography, 31 Mar to 4 Apr

The Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will open the 14th International Conference on Southern Hemisphere Meteorology and Oceanography (ICSHMO) in Cape Town on Monday, 31 March 2025.

South Africa will host the ICHSMO from 31 March to 4 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The National Research Foundation (NRF), supported by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) is hosting this event through its business unit, the South African Environmental Observation Network.

Held for the first time in Africa since1997, the ICSHMO is the premier global gathering of leading meteorologists, oceanographers and climate scientists dedicated to understanding and addressing the unique atmospheric and oceanic challenges of the southern hemisphere.

As the world grapples with escalating and intersecting environmental crises, ICSHMO 2025 will offer a vital platform for collaboration, innovation and actionable solutions helping to shape the future of climate science and policy. It will also offer insights into research trends and policies on climate resilience, risk management, extreme weather events, advances in climate and ocean modelling, climate adaptation and resilience planning – and their societal impacts – from leading experts locally and internationally.

The event will include special sessions and side events such as a tour of the SA Agulhas II, the ship that carries out scientific research and supplies South African research stations in the Antarctic. The DSTI will showcase its South African Risk and Vulnerability Atlas Policy, an open-access data platform that unites data to solve interconnected problems, as well as launch Ocean20, the social track of the G20 that aims to develop ocean actions towards sustainability.

Science, Stories and Solutions is a bottom-up dissemination of knowledge sharing between scientists, policy makers and community members. The session will seek to highlight the connection between the pressing climate-related challenges facing South Africa, such as water security, extreme weather events and ocean-atmosphere interactions.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 31 March to 4 April 2025

Time: 9:00 to 17:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

To register for the full five-day conference, email ischmo2025@saeon.nrf.ac.za.

For media enquiries contact

Veronica Mohapeloa

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

Cell: 083 400 5750

