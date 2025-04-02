Submit Release
Public Service Commission releases Pulse Bulletin for 1 January to 31 March 2025, 3 Apr

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 January to 31 March 2025 on Thursday, 03 April 2025. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:

  • Update on the PSC Bill;
  • Thought Leadership Webinar: Balancing the Scales of Leadership and Management in the Public Service;
  • Importance of Strengthening whistleblower Protection;
  • Fiscal Consolidation for the Efficient, Economic and Effective Use of Resources in a Declining Economy;
  • Non-payment of Suppliers; and
  • Overall number of Complaints and Grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 December 2024.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:
Date: Thursday, 03 April 2025
Time: 11:30 – 12:30
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA  
Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA&nbsp;
  
Media RSVPs:  
Zodwa Mtsweni 
Cell: 076 554 8890

Enquiries:          
Humphrey Ramafoko
Cell: 082 782 1730

#GovZAUpdates 
 

