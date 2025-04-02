Public Service Commission releases Pulse Bulletin for 1 January to 31 March 2025, 3 Apr
The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 January to 31 March 2025 on Thursday, 03 April 2025. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:
- Update on the PSC Bill;
- Thought Leadership Webinar: Balancing the Scales of Leadership and Management in the Public Service;
- Importance of Strengthening whistleblower Protection;
- Fiscal Consolidation for the Efficient, Economic and Effective Use of Resources in a Declining Economy;
- Non-payment of Suppliers; and
- Overall number of Complaints and Grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 December 2024.
Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:
Date: Thursday, 03 April 2025
Time: 11:30 – 12:30
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.
The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA
Media RSVPs:
Zodwa Mtsweni
Cell: 076 554 8890
Enquiries:
Humphrey Ramafoko
Cell: 082 782 1730
