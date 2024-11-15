TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 52, Glade Run Road, to Begin Friday, November 15, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 52, Glade Run Road, from the junction of County Route 9, Knottsville Road, to the junction of US 50, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2024, through Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

