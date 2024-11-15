'Godzilla Illumination: Burning Version' Installation Planned for Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

*Images from last year's illumination

A "burning" version of the annual Godzilla illumination will be installed at the "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction from November 16th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has announced that a special "burning version" of the annual winter Godzilla illumination will be installed in front of the Godzilla Museum at its popular attraction, "Godzilla Interception Operation", in commemoration of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the 1995 film "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah".

The 3-meter-tall "Godzilla Illumination" will be installed in front of the Godzilla Museum from Saturday, November 16th, 2024 to Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, while the permanent installation of the "life-sized" Godzilla, into which park guests can ride the zipline, lurks in the forest, lit up with purple lights.

■Overview: "Godzilla Illumination: Burning Version"

Duration: Saturday, November 16th, 2024 - Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

*Illumination is lit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Location: In front of the Godzilla Museum at the "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction,

located in anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Price: Free (paid entry tickets are required to enter the attractions)

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.