Federal Disaster Assistance for Connecticut Tops $9 Million

Six weeks after President Joseph R. Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Connecticut following the August 18-19, 2024 Severe Storm, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides, more than $9 million in federal assistance has been provided by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support disaster recovery.

As of November 14, Connecticut’s recovery assistance from FEMA includes:

$9,001,961 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in three Connecticut counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: $5,324,592 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. $3,677,368 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs—such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

As of October 29, Connecticut’s recovery assistance from the SBA includes:

$1,549,400 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans have been offered and $401,400 has been disbursed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for homeowners and renters to help repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and to cover economic injury for businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations. NOTE: On October 15, 2024 , it was announced that funds for the SBA Disaster Loan Program have been fully expended. While no new SBA Disaster loans can be issued until Congress appropriates additional funding, SBA remains committed to supporting disaster survivors. Applications will continue to be accepted and processed to ensure individuals and businesses are prepared to receive assistance once funding becomes available.

In addition to FEMA’s $9,001,961 million in grants and SBA’s $1,549,400 million in offered loans and $401,400 in disbursed loans, the National Flood Insurance Program has also helped survivors whose homes were affected by the disaster, paying more than $5,437,847 million in claims to policy holders for flood damage related to the storm.

Homeowners and renters in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven Counties whose homes and property were damaged by the storm, and who still need to apply for federal assistance, have until November 19, 2024 to do so.

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open in Southbury, CT to provide one-on-one support to survivors. At the DRC, recovery specialists from FEMA and the SBA provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. A FEMA Hazard Mitigation Community Education Outreach Specialist is also on site to assist survivors in preparing for future incidents. No appointment is necessary to visit the DRC and walk-ins are welcome.

The DRC is located at:

Southbury Town Hall

501 Main Street South

Southbury, CT 06488

Operating Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

NOTE: The DRC will close permanently at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting the DRC, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.