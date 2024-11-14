SA citizen scientists encouraged to join national koala survey

The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP

Minister for Environment and Water

The Hon Susan Close MP

Deputy Premier

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

South Australian citizen scientists are being called on to help researchers count the state’s koala population as part of a national program aimed at better protecting the iconic marsupial.

The 2024 SA Great Koala Count kicks off this Saturday 16 November at Belair National Park and the state and federal governments are encouraging residents to participate in the week-long survey.

People can take part using the CSIRO’s Koala Spotter app which allows everyone to record and monitor koalas in their local area. Using Koala Spotter is easy: if you see a koala, record its location in the app, try to snap a photo if possible, and then simply press 'done’ to submit the entry.

The data is fed directly into the $10 million National Koala Monitoring Program (NKMP), which is funded by the Australian Government and led by the CSIRO.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service and other state government agencies will also be assisting the count. People can record koalas on any public or private land, from the state’s far-west all the way to the south east.

The intention is to use the data from the count to inform future koala conservation and management efforts across both South Australia and the rest of Australia.

The SA count is a collaboration between the CSIRO and the Flinders University Koala Conservation Hub.

The latest national koala population estimate according to the monitoring program is between 224,000 and 524,000. The next estimate is due in March 2025.

While koala numbers in South Australia appear healthy, in February 2022 the marsupial was officially listed as endangered across New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

To take part in the count, download Koala Spotter from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Quotes

Attributable to Tanya Plibersek

No-one wants to imagine an Australia without koalas. The Albanese Government is making sure our kids and grandkids will still be able to see koalas in the wild.

Having data about where koalas live is so important. It means we can make better decisions and investments that will help koalas not only survive— but thrive

The $10 million National Koala Monitoring Program will play a crucial role in protecting and conserving this beloved and iconic animal.

Attributable to Susan Close

Koalas are an iconic native species that are synonymous with Australia.

The data collected in the SA Great Koala Count will be vital in helping to inform both national and state conservation and management efforts into the future.

This is also a great opportunity to have some fun with the family by heading out to explore some of our state’s most beautiful natural environments, like the Adelaide Hills, which are right on the city’s doorstep.

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost MP Federal Member for Boothby

Many Australians love having a koala visit their backyard or their local park, and this will give them the opportunity to participate in expanding our knowledge of them in our urban and peri-urban environment and help us save them!

Involving our local communities in citizen science is an important way to collect data across the State, while promoting participation in and care for the world around us.

I encourage you all to download the app and play your part in protecting our unique and beautiful biodiversity. We really are the lucky country, let’s keep it that way.

Attributable to Catherine Hutchesson, State Member for Waite

Our community is so lucky to live so close to nature. It is not unusual to see a koala in your back yard from time to time and for some, often.

I am very pleased that the koala count is starting right here at Belair National Park, an absolute asset in our community and to the State.

I thank the CSIRO and Flinders University for doing this important work and encourage all in our community to get involved and count our koalas.

Attributable to Dr Andrew Hoskins, National Koala Monitoring Program lead and CSIRO Senior Research Scientist

The aim of the National Koala Monitoring Program is to build and deliver a robust estimate of koala populations nationally. To do this we use technology including drones, systematic visual surveys, data integration from previous and historic sources, scat analysis, detection dogs and citizen science apps.

Koala populations are hugely variable, they live across a wide range of places, and surveying for them can be extremely hard. We have existing data in some places, but there is uncertainty about populations across their entire range.

We need as many different eyes as possible to help paint the most accurate picture of koala numbers and distribution across the country.

Attributable to Karen Burke da Silva, Flinders University Professor of Biodiversity and Conservation and Koala Conservation Hub lead

The SA Great Koala Count offers an exciting opportunity for families to participate in koala conservation and management efforts throughout the state, including beautiful locations like Belair National Park.

Flinders University’s Koala Conservation Hub is monitoring 100 sites across the state to accurately assess the koala population. During this week-long SA Count, citizen scientists will support researchers in gathering precise data to protect this iconic Australian species.

Spotting koalas can be challenging, whether they’re up high in the gum trees or on the ground, so improving our knowledge about their population is crucial.

By participating and installing the app, everyone can make a significant contribution to the conservation of koala populations across Australia.