Grunt app launches on Florida’s Emerald Coast.

With Grunt, you don’t have to waste time running to the store. Your supplies arrive while you keep working.” — Martin Horak, Co-Founder, Grunt App

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soft launching along Florida’s Emerald Coast, from Panama City to Destin, Grunt is a new app that just launched and it could change the way businesses and customers handle deliveries."With fast, on-demand pickups and same-day service, the app delivers anything a user needs. Whether it is a small business, contractor, or home renovation project, the app helps keep everyone focused on the job while materials are delivered quickly and easily," says Co-Founder Martin Horak "Created for construction supply delivery, the app has expanded its reach to meet the needs of anyone who needs help with an errand. Just select what you need from big box stores or local businesses, upload your receipt or order confirmation, and our app will take care of the rest—bringing your items straight to you the under two hours at your selected day and time," explains Horak.“Let’s say you’re in the middle of a renovation or working on a job site; with Grunt, you don’t have to waste time running to the store. Your supplies arrive while you keep working," adds Horak."The soft launch gives local communities along the Emerald Coast a chance to try out the app. Contractors, tradespeople, and anyone with a project can now avoid wasting time in traffic or waiting for slow deliveries. Instead, the app offers an affordable, quick solution that keeps projects moving forward," says Horak.“The app is perfect for those times when you finally get your electrician on-site, and they need to leave for supplies,” says Co-Founder Kyle Petit. “We all know tradespeople are expensive, so instead of wasting time driving around, the app gets what you need delivered. It saves time and money by keeping people on the job.”"The app also proves to be a critical asset in emergencies. Whether a storm is approaching or you’re facing an unexpected project delay, as long as it’s safe to do so and stores are open, our app can pick up last-minute materials. Whether you need supplies urgently to secure a job site or finish repairs before an approaching storm, the app ensures you have what you need, when you need it." adds Petit.The app isn’t just about convenience for contractors, it’s also a positive benefit for local businesses. By streamlining deliveries and handling pickups, the app helps small businesses avoid delays and ensure customers get their products in under two hours.As a local business, the app is committed to supporting the Emerald Coast economy . The app also prioritizes hiring retired military, police, and first responders, ensuring that deliveries are handled by trustworthy professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.