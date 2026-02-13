Backyard Banger to Showcase World's First Garden Hose Kitchen & Wet Bar on Wheels at The Colorado Garden & Home Show

Attendees of The Colorado Garden & Home Show can experience Backyard Banger first-hand and discover how it transforms outdoor entertaining.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backyard Banger , the world's first garden hose–powered kitchen and wet bar on wheels, will make its “Rocky Mountain” debut for the second year in a row at the Colorado Garden & Home Show , February 14-22, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.Last year’s show was a resounding success for the brand as their new showstopping innovation caught the attention of scores of attendees, and Backyard Banger secured some impressive press coverage, including a FOX News story with Dan Daru.The brand’s appearance at Colorado's oldest, largest, and most prestigious garden and home show marks a significant milestone for the innovative outdoor entertaining brand as it scales production and expands into new markets nationwide."We're thrilled to bring Backyard Banger to the Colorado Garden & Home Show," said founder Ty Aloe. "This is one of the premier events in the industry, and it's the perfect platform to show homeowners, renters, and commercial buyers how we're changing outdoor entertainment. Colorado has an incredible outdoor culture, and we can't wait to connect with that community."Designed with a built-in sink, fridge, prep space, storage, and power access, Backyard Banger delivers the functionality of a full outdoor kitchen without permanent installation, plumbing, costly renovations, or HOA headaches.Created by Aloe, an Army Ranger veteran based in San Diego, Backyard Banger was conceived to eliminate the constant back-and-forth trips inside that disrupt outdoor gatherings, keeping hosts where the party is."I've always been a fan of grilling. I wanted an outdoor kitchen, but doing a full install was out of my price point, and even if it wasn't, I was moving too much to make sense," Aloe said. "So, the idea for Backyard Banger formed when I created this kitchen island that hooks up to a garden hose, has a sink, and can move wherever you need it. It filled that missing piece."Backyard Banger connects to any standard garden hose to supply water to its integrated pop-up sink, eliminating the need for plumbing. A single power source runs the built-in refrigerator and power tower, supporting standard countertop appliances like griddles, air fryers, or blenders. With no permanent installation required, the unit is perfect for homeowners, renters, and anyone navigating HOA restrictions."So many times you start cooking outside, but everything you actually need is still inside—the fridge, the sink, counter space, outlets," Aloe said. "Unless you do a full install, you're missing all of that. This works just like a portable grill, but you're getting all the kitchen features that make hosting easier and more fun."The product serves both residential and commercial markets. Homeowners and renters can upgrade their outdoor spaces without expensive renovations, while hotels, resorts, event venues, and hospitality operators use it as a flexible solution for pool decks, courtyards, and food and beverage stations.The company has gained traction through strong early sales, media coverage, and national industry recognition. Aloe and Backyard Banger have earned multiple awards, including honors from Veteran Shark Tank, CES, The National Hardware Show, and The Celebrity Choice Award from Leslie & Lyndsey Lamb from HGTV.As the business scales, Aloe remains focused on quality and reliability."When you're purchasing a product like this, one of the main things you look for is long-term reliability," he said. "As we grow, our focus is producing high-quality products and establishing long-term commitments through exceptional service with our customers."The brand name reflects the company's mission to bring people together for elevated outdoor gatherings."We wanted something memorable," Aloe said. "Backyard Banger is hard to forget, and it says exactly what we want people to do: have fun in their backyard. The cool thing is, when someone buys one, the first thing they do is invite the whole neighborhood over."Attendees of The Colorado Garden & Home Show can experience Backyard Banger first-hand and discover how it transforms outdoor entertaining.Tickets for the show are now available at: www.coloradogardenandhomeshow.com

Backyard Banger Story: Veteran to Visionary

