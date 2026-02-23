With partners such as Reagan Rodriguez and 5th Avenue Capital working alongside it, BTA is positioning itself to help secure a future where clean, continuous power is available everywhere in the world.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global transition to electric vehicles accelerates, until now one challenge has continued to outpace progress: charging infrastructure. That is until now thanks to the efforts of Black Technologies Advancement (BTA).BTA is addressing that gap with an ambitious and forward-looking vision for energy delivery, one that moves beyond fixed charging stations and toward a mobile, scalable, and sustainable future. In pursuit of this goal, they are working alongside 5th Avenue Capital and its founder Reagan Rodriguez in Miami, Florida, to secure the long-term future of electric mobility by rethinking how power itself is generated and delivered.BTA is one of many brands that knows when its time to revolutionize the game, there are no better partners than 5th Avenue Capital and Rodriguez Black Technologies Advancement is pioneering the development of the world’s first AI-optimized, space-based wireless power transfer system designed to deliver continuous energy to electric vehicles while they are in motion. To avoid the limitations associated with location-bound charging stations, BTA’s platform is built around wireless power delivery supported by space-based solar energy, advanced AI-driven routing, and ground-based receiver infrastructure. The goal is to change what is capable by freeing electric vehicles from dependence on static infrastructure.Global EV sales surpassed 14 million units in 2023 and are projected to approach 40 million annually by 2030. However, charging infrastructure is failing to match this pace. While millions of public chargers exist worldwide, only a fraction of what is available are capable of supporting long-distance or high-throughput travel, particularly outside dense urban centers. BTA’s solution positions integrate aerospace, artificial intelligence, and mobility. Its patented platform harnesses space-based solar power, carbon nanotube receiver towers, and AI-powered energy routing into a borderless wireless energy network. By removing reliance on traditional electrical grids and terrestrial charging stations, the system is designed to operate globally. Reagan Rodriguez and 5th Avenue Capital have aligned with BTA in this revolutionary endeavor. Renowned for operating outside traditional funding channels, 5th Avenue Capital focuses on structuring durable financial architecture for infrastructure, energy, and long-term development projects. Rather than deploying short-term capital or relying on institutional aid models, the firm guides members toward far more lucrative ownership-aligned structures, asset-backed strategies, and scalable systems designed to endure.Rodriguez’s work has consistently centered on helping initiatives move forward where conventional approaches struggle. Through acquisition strategy, non-traditional financing structures, and long-term planning, 5th Avenue Capital supports projects that require patience, discretion, and structural clarity. That aligns with BTA’s ambition to build a new class of global energy infrastructure rather than incremental upgrades to existing systems.Rodriguez, who operates from Miami, Florida, has long understood the importance of building systems rather than chasing visibility. Through 5th Avenue Capital and its private operating network, the 5th Avenue Underground Club, he has supported projects across energy, logistics, construction, and resource development by prioritizing control, continuity, and long-term value creation.As electric mobility continues to expand, someone must blaze the trail in determining how they will be structured, governed, and sustained. Black Technologies Advancement represents a reimagining of what is possible when energy delivery is stationed. With partners such as Reagan Rodriguez and 5th Avenue Capital working alongside it, BTA is positioning itself to help secure a future where clean, continuous power is available everywhere in the world.

