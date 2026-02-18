Kenneth Fitzmillan and Dr. Paul Fitzgerald’s Forgotten Memories Blurs the Line Between Reincarnation and Murder

Forgotten Memories is a psychological thriller that masterfully weaves elements of supernatural mystery, crime investigation, and philosophical inquiry.

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When 11-year-old Jimmy Marks crashes through his bedroom window trying to escape a nightmare, his parents assume it's childhood trauma. But what psychiatrists discover will challenge everything we believe about consciousness, memory, and the possibility of reincarnation.Authors Kenneth Fitzmillan and Dr. Paul Fitzgerald’s Forgotten Memories takes readers on a haunting journey where a child's dreams become the key to solving brutal murders.The novel follows Jimmy as he undergoes a controversial brain stimulation procedure under the care of a world renown psychiatrist, triggering vivid visions of a previous existence.In these memories, Jimmy witnesses’ horrific murders. But what murders did he witness? Who was involved and why?What begins as a psychiatric case quickly escalates when medical professionals discover disturbing parallels between Jimmy's dreams and seemingly solved Australian homicide from over a decade ago.As police reopen the investigation and uncover sinister secrets, the story explodes into a global phenomenon. The world watches quickly as science, spirituality, and criminal justice collide; forcing society to confront an impossible question: Can the dead return to bear as witnesses?The case spirals into a media frenzy, raising profound questions about identity, the nature of consciousness, and whether unlocking the past comes at too high of a price."We wanted to explore what happens when the impossible becomes undeniable," says Dr. Paul Fitzgerald, who holds a PhD, and who is one of the co-authors of the book. "We live in a world where we think we understand the boundaries of life and death, memory and imagination. But what if those boundaries are far more fragile than we believe? Forgotten Memories asks readers to consider the terrifying possibility that some truths refuse to stay buried—even across lifetimes,” he adds.Dr. Fitzgerald states, "The collaboration of this new best-selling book allowed us to craft a narrative that resonates on multiple levels—psychological, spiritual, and deeply human. As storytellers, we're not just entertaining readers; we're inviting them into a conversation about consciousness itself. The questions this book raises will stay with you long after you've turned the final page."Forgotten Memories is a psychological thriller that masterfully weaves elements of supernatural mystery, crime investigation, and philosophical inquiry. The novel examines the darkest corners of the human psyche while exploring timeless questions about morality, justice, and the haunting echoes that transcend death itself. Perfect for fans of psychological suspense and supernatural thrillers , Fitzmillan's work challenges readers to question the very nature of reality.Dr. Paul Fitzgerald, a journalist, publicist and author, is the Founder & CEO of Salt & Pepper Media Inc. – a public relations and digital media firm in the USA and Canada. In addition, Dr. Fitzgerald also writes columns that regularly appear on RollingStone.com through Rolling Stone Culture Council.Dr. Fitzgerald is also a columnist for Entrepreneur and The Toronto Tribune, and his work has also been featured in USA Today, CNN International Report, InventorSpot, and The Toronto Sun.Forgotten Memories is available now on Amazon

