U.S. Chamber Elects Business Leader Ross Perot Jr. as Board Vice Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the U.S. Chamber of Commerce fall Board of Directors' meeting, Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of The Perot Group, was elected as the U.S. Chamber's new Vice Chairman of the Board.

Perot assumes his role as Vice Chair today and will work alongside Board Chair Mark Ordan. Perot has dedicated many years of service as an active and contributing member of the U.S. Chamber Board’s Executive Committee.

"We are grateful for Ross's commitment as he steps into this new leadership role on the Chamber's board," said U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark. "As an experienced leader, job creator, and trusted voice of business, Ross will work with fellow Chamber members to advocate for policies that will unlock the nation's economic growth potential," Clark said.

In his new capacity, Perot will play a pivotal role in collaborating with the 119th Congress and the incoming administration to advance pro-growth policies that help American workers, families, and businesses achieve their American Dream.

This summer, the Chamber unveiled the Growth and Opportunity Imperative for America , a series of policy recommendations to help the United States reach a 3% annual real economic growth goal. When our economy grows by 3%, someone born today will see America's economy double in size by the time they are in their early 20s. At 2% growth, it will take until they are in their mid-30s for the economy to double.

As part of this work, the Chamber released a new resource for policymakers and candidates detailing how a pro-growth tax code benefits American workers, businesses, and the economy.