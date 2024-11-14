U.S. Chamber Statement on NLRB Captive-Audience Ruling

Washington, D.C. - In response to the National Labor Relations Board’s decision in Amazon.com Services LLC, which bans employers from requiring attendance at meetings during the workday to discuss unions, U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President of Employment Policy Glenn Spencer issued the following statement:

“The National Labor Relations Board has once again strayed from established law and decades of precedent. Employer speech rights are protected by the National Labor Relations Act, which allows them to require attendance at meetings during the workday. Rather than upholding the law, the Board has attempted to limit workers to only hearing one-sided perspectives during campaigns. Courts have repeatedly overturned the Biden NLRB's misguided decisions, and this ruling will likely face a similar outcome.”