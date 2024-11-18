Stack Achieves a Massive Milestone of Reaching 25 U.S. Markets

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With rapid growth to over 25 metropolitan areas and a unique eco-friendly approach, Stack offers a hassle-free packing solution for residential and corporate moves.

Stack, an Orlando-based company specializing in reusable moving bin rentals, is announcing its expansion to 25 major metropolitan areas across the United States. Since launching in January 2023, Stack has broadened its reach in the continental US, offering an alternative for those looking to minimize waste and simplify the moving process. Stack’s approach combines durable, reusable plastic bins with services designed to support both local and long-distance moves, aiming to reduce reliance on traditional cardboard boxes.

Stack’s expansion reflects growing interest from individuals and businesses in more sustainable moving solutions. Cardboard boxes generate significant waste, with an estimated 900 million boxes used annually in the U.S. for residential moves alone. Stack’s bins, available for short-term rental, offer a reusable option that helps to reduce this waste while providing a practical solution for moving needs. “We’re pleased to be able to extend this option to more cities across the country,” said TJ Hennessy, a Stack representative. “The ability to offer a city-to-city and state-to-state service brings new flexibility to the moving process.”

Stack’s current offerings include a streamlined rental model that provides heavy-duty plastic bins along with dollies and labels, which allow for easy organization and transport. Through partnerships with national brands, Stack ensures that its services are widely accessible, with reliable availability across expanding metro areas. Stack is one of the few companies to provide moving bin rentals with inter-metro and interstate coverage, broadening access for movers in various regions.

Stack plans to expand its reach further, with a target of serving all major U.S. metro areas by early 2025. In addition to expanding locations, the company is considering additional services that would support customers as they settle into new homes or offices. “As we grow, we’re continually looking for ways to enhance the moving experience and provide new resources that will make moving more efficient and manageable,” Hennessy noted.

For updates on Stack’s expansion and details about rental options in specific locations, visit www.stackmoves.com or contact the company at hello@stackmoves.com or 1-833-782-2568/

###

About Stack: Founded in January 2023 in Orlando, FL, Stack is a fast-growing provider of eco-friendly, premium plastic moving bin rentals for residential and corporate moves. By offering a smarter alternative to cardboard boxes, Stack helps customers save time, reduce waste, and protect their valuables during transit. Serving over 150 cities in 25 metro areas and expanding, Stack is on a mission to transform the moving industry. To learn more about Stack, visit www.stackmoves.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.