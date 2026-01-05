Altek Managed IT Boosts Cybersecurity in Eastern PA & South NJ

Altek Business Systems Strengthens Cybersecurity for Local Businesses Across Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cyber threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, Altek Business Systems is strengthening its commitment to protecting local organizations with comprehensive Managed IT and cybersecurity services designed for small and mid-sized businesses throughout eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

With decades of experience and a strong local presence, Altek delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity paired with responsive, human-centered support for organizations across education, engineering, healthcare, finance, law firms, government, manufacturing, nonprofit organizations, and retail. Its Managed IT Services include proactive network monitoring, endpoint protection, advanced threat detection, data backup and disaster recovery, compliance-driven security strategies, and a locally based Help Desk to ensure fast, reliable support.

“Security is our expertise, service is our promise,” said Nicholas Cataldi, IT Specialist at Altek Business Systems. “We combine innovative cybersecurity with a responsive, local, and human-centered Help Desk. We don’t just protect digital environments from threats; we support people every step of the way, turning complex technology into confidence, reliability, and peace of mind.”

A key component of Altek’s cybersecurity offerings is penetration testing, which helps organizations identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. By simulating real-world cyberattacks, Altek provides actionable insights that strengthen defenses, reduce risk, and protect sensitive data while supporting business continuity.

In addition to technology and tools, Altek provides customers with access to senior-level IT leadership, effectively serving as an on-deck Chief Technology Officer for organizations without in-house executive technology expertise.

“Cybercriminals are becoming more resourceful, leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and increasingly targeted attack methods,” said Wilhelm Rebmann, Chief Technology Officer at Altek Business Systems. “What worked yesterday may not be effective tomorrow. Cybersecurity today must be dynamic by continuous learning, real-time threat intelligence, and adaptable security processes. Through ongoing employee training, collaboration across industries, regular risk assessments, incident response planning, and modern security frameworks such as zero trust architectures, endpoint detection and response, and automated patch management, we help businesses reduce risk and stay resilient.”

By combining advanced cybersecurity solutions, strategic IT leadership, and local, hands-on support, Altek Business Systems continues to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of businesses across the region.

About Altek Business Systems

Founded in 1991, Altek Business Systems is a technology solutions provider serving businesses and organizations across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. With a focus on managed IT, cybersecurity, and print solutions, Altek helps organizations improve operational efficiency, protect critical data, and align technology with long-term business objectives. Known for its responsive, local support and strategic expertise, Altek partners with customers to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable technology solutions. Learn more at https://www.altekimaging.com/

