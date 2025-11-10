Altek Business Systems Expands to Lehigh Valley, Strengthening Access to Business Technology Solutions

Altek Business Systems opens a new Lehigh Valley office to provide local businesses with comprehensive managed IT, print, and document management solutions.

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altek Business Systems, a leading provider of managed IT, print, and document management solutions for over three decades, proudly announces the opening of a new branch office in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

Located at 1605 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Suite 407, Allentown, PA 18104, the office gives local businesses direct access to Altek’s award-winning support, scalable technologies, and personalized service.

The expansion reinforces Altek’s commitment to helping organizations across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey operate efficiently and securely. The new office will strengthen partnerships with small to mid-sized businesses and enterprise clients in the region.

“We had an office in the Lehigh Valley prior to 2020, then operated from a shared warehouse,” said Scott Flaherty, Chief Operations Officer. “We’ve maintained a strong presence in the region since 2012, and with the growth we’ve seen, the timing felt right to establish another office. This space allows us to better serve our customers and support the area’s expanding business community.”

“For more than 30 years, we’ve built our reputation on trust, consistency, and hands-on service,” Flaherty continued. “The Lehigh Valley is a hub for innovation, and we’re excited to bring our full suite of print and IT management services to businesses here. Our goal is simple: help organizations simplify technology so they can focus on what they do best.”

The new branch will serve as a local resource center for businesses seeking to optimize operations through Altek’s comprehensive solutions, which include:

Managed IT & Cybersecurity Services: Proactive monitoring, secure network design, and data protection strategies to keep businesses running safely and efficiently.

Office & Production Print Solutions: From compact office printers to high-volume production systems, Altek offers reliable devices tailored to every workflow and budget.

Document Management & Workflow Automation: Intelligent systems that streamline information sharing, reduce manual processes, and enhance compliance.

VoIP Business Communications: Cloud-based phone systems that integrate with modern workplaces to improve flexibility and collaboration.

Altek’s focus on measurable value and exceptional service has earned a 4.9-star rating on Google and a Net Promoter Score in the top 3% across North America. The company attributes this success to its people-first approach and community-based service model.

The Lehigh Valley office will extend Altek’s reach, offering on-site consultations, service dispatch, and technology assessments to uncover opportunities for efficiency and savings. “Our clients trust us because we don’t just sell equipment; we deliver customized strategies and long-term support,” Flaherty added.

Businesses interested in exploring Altek’s services or scheduling a technology consultation can visit the Lehigh Valley branch webpage at www.altekimaging.com/contact/lehigh-valley-pennsylvania-office or learn more at www.altekimaging.com.

About Altek Business Systems: Founded in 1991, Altek Business Systems provides innovative technology solutions across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. The company delivers integrated managed IT and cybersecurity, print solutions, document management, workflow automation, and VoIP systems. Known for quality, reliability, and community-focused service, Altek partners with local businesses to help them streamline operations and optimize technology. Learn more at www.altekimaging.com

