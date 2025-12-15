Nature’s Food Patch Dunedin & Clearwater Now Taking Holiday Orders for December 2025

DUNEDIN & CLEARWATER , FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature's Food Patch Market & Café, a trusted spot for fresh, organic, and local foods in Tampa Bay, is now taking holiday meal pre-orders for December 2025. Shoppers in Clearwater and Dunedin can reserve their favorite seasonal dishes, baked goods, and organic holiday entrées for a simple and tasty celebration. Nature's Food Patch is dedicated to quality ingredients and sustainable sourcing, so families can feel good about their holiday meals.

​

Whether you’re hosting a big gathering or a quiet family dinner, our holiday menu features what shoppers love most: fresh food, honest sourcing, and handmade dishes prepared with care.

​

Holiday Ordering Now Open Across Key Departments

Clearwater and Dunedin shoppers can pick from a variety of freshly prepared holiday foods in different departments. Every item shows Nature’s Food Patch’s focus on organic, high-quality, and local ingredients.

​

Deli & Catering

The deli team is getting ready with a full menu of holiday entrées, sides, and catering platters. Customers will find classic dishes made with clean ingredients, along with plant-based options for vegan and vegetarian celebrations. Favorites include organic-style stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted seasonal vegetables, homemade gravies, and chef-prepared mains that are ready to heat and serve. Catering is available for office lunches, community events, or family gatherings of any size.

​

Bakery

The in-house bakery has a seasonal selection of pies, breads, and desserts, all made with top-quality ingredients and the Patch’s special touch. Holiday favorites include pumpkin pie, apple crumble, pecan pie, fresh artisan loaves, and gluten-free treats for anyone needing allergen-friendly options. These bakery items are available for pickup in both Clearwater and Dunedin, so customers can enjoy fresh-baked treats close to home.

​

Meat & Seafood

Holiday hosts can reserve organic turkeys, special roasts, or sustainably sourced seafood for their celebrations. The Patch’s meat and seafood department focuses on ethically raised and harvested choices, so families have options they can trust for their holiday meals.

​

Both stores are ready and fully stocked for the busy December season:

​

Clearwater Location: 1225 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL | Open daily 8 AM–9 PM

Dunedin Location: 900 Patricia Ave., Dunedin, FL | Open daily 8 AM–9 PM

​

Customers can visit, call, or go online to the Patch’s website to place their holiday pre-orders.

​

Order Early to Secure Holiday Favorites

Holiday meals in Clearwater and Dunedin often sell out fast, so Nature’s Food Patch encourages customers to reserve their items early. Pre-order deadlines will be posted in-store and online, usually several days before each major holiday. Ordering early helps make sure you get your favorite entrées, bakery pies, and special items before they’re gone.

​

No matter the size of your gathering, ordering early helps make your holiday experience smooth and stress-free.

​

A Community-Focused Tradition

For more than forty years, Nature’s Food Patch has been a community hub for health-focused shoppers in Tampa Bay. The store’s mission goes beyond groceries. The Patch supports sustainability, local farmers, and community education through its Patchworks outreach. The holiday pre-order program continues these values, giving families high-quality food that matches the Patch’s commitment to wellness and the environment.

​

When you shop at Nature’s Food Patch, you support a local, independent grocer that brings organic and sustainable choices to Clearwater and Dunedin.

​

Place Your Holiday Pre-Order Today

Nature’s Food Patch invites everyone to place their December 2025 holiday orders online, by phone, or in-store at either location. Check out the menus early, reserve your favorites, and enjoy a wholesome, delicious holiday season made with care.

​

For more details about holiday meals, how to order, or what the store offers, visit us at Nature’s Food Patch in Clearwater or Dunedin.

