Youth waterfowl hunt scheduled for Mermet Lake Nov. 16-17
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 14 - The youth waterfowl hunt at Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in southern Illinois will take place Nov. 16 utilizing an in-person random drawing.
Check station doors will open at 4 a.m., and the drawing will occur about 4:35 a.m., 90 minutes prior to shooting time. Early arrivals will not have preference in the drawing.
All hunting parties must be on site and registered prior to the drawing. A total of 27 hunting positions will be allocated, and the walk-in areas will be open and available without a drawing.
Mermet Lake is at 1812 Grinnel Road in Belknap.
