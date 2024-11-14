Youth waterfowl hunt scheduled for Mermet Lake Nov. 16-17

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 14 - The youth waterfowl hunt at Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in southern Illinois will take place Nov. 16 utilizing an in-person random drawing.





Check station doors will open at 4 a.m., and the drawing will occur about 4:35 a.m., 90 minutes prior to shooting time. Early arrivals will not have preference in the drawing.





All hunting parties must be on site and registered prior to the drawing. A total of 27 hunting positions will be allocated, and the walk-in areas will be open and available without a drawing.





Mermet Lake is at 1812 Grinnel Road in Belknap.