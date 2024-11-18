Dr. Ken Gemlich Appointed Vice President of Homeland Security and Safety Management Programs

MSG Ken Gemlich (Father) SGT Febe Gemlich (Mother) SSG Chris Gemlich (Son) MEG LLC Logo

Veterans Day

Our countries Service members don’t serve to get parades, they don’t serve to receive discounts at stores or restaurants, they serve because they have pride in our country. protect the USA.” — Dr. Kenneth Gemlich

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Education Group, LLC (MEG) and the Madison School of ProfessionalDevelopment (MSPD) are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kenneth (Ken) Gemlich as head of the HomelandSecurity and Safety Management certificate offerings. Dr. Ken served nearly 30 years in the UnitedStates Army. His first combat deployment was Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Among his otherqualifications, Gemlich has earned a Doctorate in Business and a Masters in Homeland Security.Dr. Gemlich comes from a long line of service members with family members serving in every major USconflict dating back to World War 1. Dr. Ken and his family maintain this tradition through to today.Gemlich’s wife served for nearly 14 years in the Army during which time the two met. Shortly aftermarriage the two even reenlisted together as husband and wife. Several years later the couple had a son whohas been serving in the United States Army for nearly 10 years, and who also has been deployed to theMiddle East.Reflecting on the service of our nation’s Veterans and the observance of Veterans Day, Dr. Gemlichstated that “Our countries Service members don’t serve to get parades, they don’t serve to receivediscounts at stores or restaurants, they serve because they have pride in our country and serve toprotect our Constitution and our way of life.” Gemlich added that “As a Veteran myself, I can tell youthe importance of thanking the millions of Americans who have served in the Armed Forces and whofought in the many wars this country has been involved in to defend the freedoms given to us by ourFounding Fathers.”When asked about his vision for Homeland Security and Emergency Services Management professional development offerings at the Madison School of Professional Development, Gemlich emphasized the importance of the critical role that advanced training and continuing education credits are at all levels of government agencies, armed services, and emergency services providers. “These roles are vital to safeguarding all Americans,” Gemlich said. “Every advantage must be considered and helping others through continual professional development and training is something I benefited from and something I’m passionate about now as an educator.”Read more of Dr. Ken’s story at https://meg-spd.com/media For more information about the Madison School of Professional Development and the HomelandSecurity and Emergency Services certificate programs, visit: https://meg-spd.com/courses?cat=EM

