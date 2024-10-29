Dr. Vernon Swartz Appointed Vice President of Madison Coaching Academy

MEG LLC Logo Dr. Vernon Swartz, VP Madison Coaching Academy Dr. Robin Westerik, President MEG LLC

New Leadership Coaching Academy at Madison Education Group LLC appoints Dr. Veron Swartz as the Vice President

Coaching is a catalyst for growth and transformation, and I’m deeply passionate about helping others harness its potential.” — Dr. Vernon Swartz

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Education Group LLC (MEG) and the Madison School of ProfessionalDevelopment (MSPD) are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vernon Swartz as Vice President of the Madison Coaching Academy . This move marks MEG’s commitment to lifelong learning opportunities andpersonal and professional development. Under Dr. Swartz’s leadership, the academy aims to empowerfuture leaders and entrepreneurs through high-quality professional coaching education andcertifications.Dr. Swartz is widely respected as an expert in the coaching community and has been a contributingauthor to publications on professional coaching. With close to two decades of experience in theprofessional coaching and mentoring industry, Dr. Swartz brings a wealth of expertise to this new role.Prior to joining Madison Coaching Academy, Swartz held several key leadership roles, including beingresponsible for expanding and developing operations in Southern Europe, the UK, and Ireland at aleading organization known for its exclusive executive coaching, mentoring and peer advisory boards,supporting business leaders in achieving strategic growth. In this role, he partnered with executives andbusiness owners to create strategies that significantly increased business value and marketcompetitiveness.With a strong focus on helping entrepreneurs and executives achieve sustainable growth, Swartz hasalso worked extensively across Southern Africa. As a Senior Coach at the continent’s leading for-profitbusiness accelerator, he coached hundreds of business leaders from grassroots ventures to small andmedium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He played a pivotal role in guiding entrepreneurs to develop self-leadership skills, boost self-awareness, and enhance the profitability and long-term success of theirbusinesses.Dr. Swartz continues to serve as the Director of Education for one of the oldest professional coachestraining organizations in North America and contributes his expertise as a member of the advisory boardfor a major coach certification body with a presence in over 130 countries."Coaching is a catalyst for growth and transformation, and I’m deeply passionate about helping othersharness its potential, said Swartz. In this new role, my mission is to equip future coaches with the skillsand mindset to build impactful coaching practices while driving positive change in the organizations theyserve. By applying a strength-based coaching approach grounded in positive psychology, my goal is tohelp our students reach their full potential both professionally and personally."Dr. Swartz has earned advanced degrees in Business Administration and Organizational Managementfrom universities in the UK, Europe, and the USA. He is recognized as a Certified Corporate, Executive,and Entrepreneur Coach, holding the Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credential from theInternational Coaching Federation (ICF). He is also an accredited practitioner in multiple behavioral andpersonality assessments, including DISC. Committed to lifelong learning, Swartz is currently pursuingboth the Master Certified Coach (MCC) designation and the Board-Certified Coach (BCC) credential.Swartz plans to expand Madison Coaching Academy’s offerings by introducing advanced coachingcertifications and enhancing opportunities for professional development, including establishing strategicpartnerships with carefully selected accredited institutions to enable students to earn both coachingcredentials and recognized academic qualifications.“We are thrilled to have Dr. Swartz join us as Vice President of Madison Coaching Academy,” said Dr.Robin Westerik, President of MEG. “His expertise, combined with his deep passion for coaching,entrepreneurship and leadership development, aligns with MEG’s vision to further careers, enrich lives,break down educational barriers and learn together.”As part of the academy’s mission, graduates will have the opportunity to secure coaching contracts andgain access to essential resources, tools, and software to ensure professional success. Beyond itstraining programs, the academy will also provide a range of coaching services, including executivecoaching for individuals and organizations.For more information on Madison Coaching Academy and its offerings, please visit https://meg-spd.com/pages/coaching-certificates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.