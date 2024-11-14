The Identity of Oliver Series by Andy Riedlinger Explores Love, Injustice, and Philosophy Across Three Volumes

Andy Riedlinger is the author of The Identity of Oliver Series. Hometown Chronicles - West Coast Chronicles - Chronicles of Heart & Revenge

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Identity of Oliver Series written by Andy Riedlinger Hometown Chronicles is the first book in The Identity of Oliver Series. This remarkable story will introduce readers to a handful of exciting characters and their unique relationship with Oliver. Each one of these characters has its own tantalizing story to tell and unique influence over the many anomalies Oliver faces. This book explains an incredible love interest and friendships whose futures hang in the balance of small-town injustice. Hometown Chronicles is a philosophical think piece with an intense narrative of true love, unique integrity, and a goal for revenge served ice cold. One should be prepared to experience a whirlwind of emotions as this amazing tale of bizarre fate is told. This story will be sure to make readers laugh and cry as they understand what causes Oliver to embark on extraordinary journeys around the world. West Coast Chronicles is the second book in The Identity of Oliver Series. This story follows the twisted fate of a young man fleeing from corrupt law enforcement. Oliver travels up and down America’s West Coast on an exuberant adventure in search of his evil nemesis and hippy friend to help save the life of the father to his love interest. However, this isn’t a story that only explains physical exploration. It also leads readers on a quest to understand some of life’s most intriguing questions and difficult problems to solve.The unique subplots of this book are guaranteed to have its readers rolling on the floor with laughter, wiping away tears of sadness, and pondering over the many complex issues Oliver faces. Interactions with punk rockers, ravers, and hippies explain their unique subculture dancing in the lives of ordinary people. West Coast Chronicles ends with an intense cliffhanger with its philosophies standing on first, second, and third base. Finally, the Identity of Oliver pitches the next book in the series, which is guaranteed to be a grand slam hit.Chronicles of Heart and Revenge is the third book in The Identity of Oliver Series. The glitches in Oliver’s profound journey through life have finally been exposed. Now all the fantastic pieces of this obscure puzzle come together to form one final enigma to solve. Oliver plans to marry his beloved, but impossible goals must be achieved before the father of the bride walks her down the aisle. These obscure tasks provided a fantastic opportunity to develop the most gripping storylines of the entire series. Oliver embarks on a sequence of anomalous adventures around the globe as he is forced into the seedy underworld of black-market crimes. Readers will venture into the inner-city slums of some of the world’s most dangerous places, as well as tropical islands and beautiful beaches at some of the most exotic destinations on earth. Oliver travels to the Philippines, Mexico, Columbia, Switzerland, Denmark, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Thailand, Nicaragua, Germany, Indonesia, Guatemala, Honduras… fourteen countries in all before he finally meets his nemesis for the last time.

