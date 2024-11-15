Nordvik Investments and EatBeat to Showcase Innovation in Health and Nutrition at the 2024 Slush Conference in Helsinki

Eat Beat Redefines Mobile Nutrition AI-Based Recommendations

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordvik Investments and EatBeat are excited to announce their upcoming presence at the Slush Conference in Helsinki, held from November 20-21, 2024. This annual event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators across various sectors and this year; attendees can experience firsthand how EatBeat, with the support of Nordvik Investments, is revolutionizing health and dietary habits through advanced technology.EatBeat, a leading dietary and nutrition app developed to assist users in achieving healthier lifestyles, leverages the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations to offer science-backed meal planning and nutrient tracking. With the app's success in the Estonian market and strategic backing from Nordvik Investments, EatBeat has set its sights on expanding its global footprint, beginning with North America and Europe.“We are thrilled to collaborate with EatBeat and present our shared commitment to sustainable and science-driven health solutions,” said Konstantin Schwarz, Head of Nordvik Investments. “The Slush Conference is an ideal platform to connect with forward-thinking partners and showcase how EatBeat's technology is making a meaningful impact in users' lives."Attendees at Slush are invited to visit the EatBeat and Nordvik Investments booth to learn more about the app’s unique features, including its AI-powered nutrition analysis, comprehensive food database, and sustainable dietary recommendations based on the latest Nordic Nutrition Guidelines. EatBeat’s commitment to gradual habit-building, rather than abrupt dietary changes, aligns with the Nordic approach to wellness and provides an accessible tool for individuals seeking to improve their health.“With Nordvik’s support, EatBeat is not only enhancing the user experience but also expanding our capacity to reach and help more people develop lifelong healthy eating habits,” said Konstantin. “Slush provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the tech and health communities and drive new collaborations that can further our mission.”For more information about EatBeat and its innovations in health technology, visit [EatBeat website link]. For further insights into Nordvik Investments and its role in fostering impactful ventures, visit Nordvik.ee.

