Broadway Curve Update: Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 to close (Nov. 15-18)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and use suggested detour routes as the southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 for pavement marking work. At the same time, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between I-17 and US 60.

In addition, the following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18:

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street

*Use the eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road instead.

Detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.